We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G alongside the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra and iQOO 7 to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and iQOO 7

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch. The screen of iQOO 7 is 6.62 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200. The iQOO 7 has a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999. iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera. The iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens. On the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 5000mAh. The iQOO 7 has battery capacity of 4400mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12. The iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. The iQOO 7 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G.