Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro could launch in India soon: Have a look at all we know 

The Xiaomi Mi 11X series could launch in India as a rebranded Redmi K40 series from China. Xiaomi is yet to confirm anything yet.

Redmi K40

Redmi K40

Based on a couple of recent leaks, Xiaomi might launch the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro in India in the coming months. These premium phones could be based on the Redmi K40 series that launched in China previously. The exact specifications aren’t known yet but given Xiaomi’s penchant to rename its existing products, there might be no difference in the specifications between these premium series phones. Also Read - Redmi TVs coming to India soon, Xiaomi MD officially teases

The leak comes courtesy of a tweet from a tipster who goes by the name of Kacper Skrzypek on Twitter. After digging in some codes, he found that the Redmi K40 and Redmi K40 Pro could head to India as Mi branded devices. The codes also confirm the Mi 11X moniker. There will be a vanilla Mi 11X and a beefed-up Mi 11X Pro. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 vs Redmi Note 9: How has the Redmi Note evolved in a year

Xiaomi Mi 11X series headed to India

Previously, several leaks suggested the Redmi K40’s arrival in India as a Poco device. More specifically, the Redmi K40 was expected to be renamed as the Poco F3 in India. The cheaper starting prices in the Chinese market and a clever mix of midrange, as well as premium-grade specifications, made it just right for a Poco F1 successor in 2021. Also Read - Redmi Note 10 series launched in India with price starting at Rs 11,999

Redmi K40

Image: Redmi K40

However, Xiaomi’s VP Manu Kumar Jain confirmed in a Twitter post earlier about the arrival of two premium Mi flagship phones. Jain confirmed that these phones will be using the Snapdragon 888 and Snapdragon 870 chips. This announcement coincides with what this leak reveals.

With the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro names out, it remains to be seen how Xiaomi positions these phones in its premium smartphone category. The Mi 11X could be priced in a way to take on the Realme X7 Pro and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. The Mi 11X Pro, on the other hand, could take the fight to the upcoming OnePlus 9.

Later on, Xiaomi could bring the global Mi 11 to India at a higher price to replace the ageing Mi 10 5G from 2020. The Mi 11 is currently the best smartphone Xiaomi makes (on paper), although rumours of a Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra are doing rounds of the internet.

If the Mi 11X is based on the Redmi K40, here’s a quick rundown of all the expected features. It will be relying on a Snapdragon 870 chip, a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 48-megapixel main rear camera, and a 4520mAh battery. The Pro variant will use the newer Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 64-megapixel main rear camera.

  Published Date: March 5, 2021 9:43 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 5, 2021 9:43 AM IST

Best Sellers