Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Asus also launched its Asus ROG Phone 5 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Asus ROG Phone 5.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.