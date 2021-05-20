Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, IQOO also launched the iQOO 7 smartphone The iQOO 7 is priced starting at 31990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Camera, Display Size, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the iQOO 7 features a 6.62 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the iQOO 7 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas iQOO 7 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 31990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the iQOO 7 has a 48MP+13MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the iQOO 7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of iQOO 7 of 4400mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the iQOO 7 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 Global based on Android 11