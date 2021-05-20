Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 5G is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and OnePlus 9 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Best 43-inch 4K LED TV to buy in India in May 2021

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Also Read - iPhone 13 to come in this new colour option: See how it could look like

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs OnePlus 9R 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Battery Performance, Processor, OS, Camera, Display Resolution, and Various Other Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and OnePlus 9 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11