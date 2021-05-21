Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is priced starting at 64999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Oppo F19 - Here's Latest Comparison Including Price in India, Battery Performance, Display Size & Resolution, Processor, and Various Other Specifications

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11