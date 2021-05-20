Currently the most affordable Snapdragon 870 smartphone in India at Rs 29,999. The Mi 11X also offers a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The OnePlus also launched its OnePlus 9R 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 is 6.81 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at None, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by 4600mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.