We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X alongside the OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R 5G, and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.