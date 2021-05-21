comscore Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Price | bgr.in
Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, Camera, Processor, RAM, Display, and Many Other Features

  • Published: May 21, 2021 12:39 PM IST
Xiaomi Mi 11X

Image: Xiaomi Mi 11X | Source: Xiaomi India

We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X alongside the Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo F19 Pro, and Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G Also Read - Beware! Battlegrounds Mobile India Fake Apps found on Google Play Store: How to detect?

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The screen of Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is 6.43″ Inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+). The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080. Also Read - This mobile app replaces pulse oximeter; monitors blood oximeter and pulse rate

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo F19 Pro, Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490. Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 25990. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon let you move chats to a different number

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 Pro of 4310mAH. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G has battery capacity of 4310 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95. The Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.

  • Published Date: May 21, 2021 12:39 PM IST

