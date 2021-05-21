We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X alongside the Oppo F19 and Oppo F19 Pro to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo F19, and Oppo F19 Pro Also Read - Beware! Battlegrounds Mobile India Fake Apps found on Google Play Store: How to detect?

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Oppo F19 is 6.43-inch. The screen of Oppo F19 Pro is 6.43″ Inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Oppo F19 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400. The Oppo F19 Pro has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Oppo F19 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 18990. Oppo F19 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21490.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo F19 has a 48MP + 2MP + 2MP camera. The Oppo F19 Pro has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP+ 2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo F19 has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the Oppo F19 Pro has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo F19 of 5000mAh. The Oppo F19 Pro has battery capacity of 4310mAH.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo F19 runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Oppo F19 Pro runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Oppo F19 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. The Oppo F19 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio P95.