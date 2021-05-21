Both the Mi 11X and Mi 11X Pro only support two sub-6GHz bands in India. Both phones only support the N77 and N78 bands.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone The Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is priced starting at 35990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G features a Dimensity 1000+

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G of 4350mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android11