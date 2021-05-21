Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Realme X7. Also Read - PUGB New State game coming to iOS, pre-registrations to begin soon: Krafton

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 is 6.4. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Realme X7 has a screen resolution of 1080×2400 FHD+.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Realme X7 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Realme X7 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 19999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 of 4310mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Realme X7 is powered by Dimensity 800U Processor.