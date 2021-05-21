Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced starting at 34999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy A72 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Clubhouse app finally arrives on Google Play store: Here’s how Android users can download

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11