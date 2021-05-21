Samsung Galaxy F62 comes in two variants. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage at a price of Rs 23,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 25999.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy F62 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy F62 is priced starting at 23999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy F62 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a 6.7-inch with a screen resolution of 1.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy F62 features a Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11