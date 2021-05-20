Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy M42 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite relaunch: Will there be a Battlegrounds Mobile Lite?

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is 6.60-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 (HD+).

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy M42 5G of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G runs on OneUI 3.1 is based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G.