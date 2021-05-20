The latest phone with the Snapdragon 870 SoC is the Mi 11X, which gets a 120Hz display, 33W fast charging, 48-megapixel triple rear cameras, and more. It starts at Rs 29999.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11 which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo V21 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo V21 5G.

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 is 6.81 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo V21 5G is 6.44 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a screen resolution of 3200 x 1440, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a screen resolution of 2404×1080 (FHD+).

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11 and Vivo V21 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at None, whereas Vivo V21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11 has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera, whereas the Vivo V21 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo V21 5G has 44MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by 4600mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo V21 5G of 4000 mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11 runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo V21 5G runs on Funtouch OS 11.1Based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Vivo V21 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U.