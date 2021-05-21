Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Vivo also launched its Vivo X60 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Vivo X60. Also Read - Clubhouse app finally arrives on Google Play store: Here’s how Android users can download

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 is 6.56 inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Vivo X60 has a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Vivo X60 is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Vivo X60 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 37990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 has a 48MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 of 4300mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Vivo X60 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.