We have compared Xiaomi Mi 11X alongside the Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro Plus to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Vivo X60 Pro is 6.56-inch. The screen of Vivo X60 Pro Plus is 6.56-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a screen resolution of 1080×2376. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a screen resolution of 1080×2376.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Vivo X60 Pro of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 49990. Vivo X60 Pro Plus of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69990.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro has a 48MP + 13MP + 13MP camera. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has a 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Vivo X60 Pro has 32MP main Camera lens. On the front the Vivo X60 Pro Plus has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo X60 Pro of 4200mAh. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus has battery capacity of 4200mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Vivo X60 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The Vivo X60 Pro Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.