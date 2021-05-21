Intro-Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10i smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10i is priced starting at 21999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 10i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUGB New State game coming to iOS, pre-registrations to begin soon: Krafton

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10i features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 10i is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10i of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 21999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i has a 108MP+8MP+2MP+2MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10i has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10i of 4820 mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10i runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11