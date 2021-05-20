Xiaomi is one of the companies that have extended the warranty on its smartphones for two months. This is applicable to the devices' warranty that will expire in May or June this year.

Xiaomi launched Xiaomi Mi 11X which is packed with new features and specifications. Xiaomi Mi 11X comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Xiaomi also launched its Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X vs Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Specifications, Price in India, Camera, Display Size, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Mi 11X is 6.67 inch, whereas the screen of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is 6.81-inch. The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a screen resolution of 1440×3200. Also Read - Xiaomi, Oppo and more companies extend smartphone warranty: A look at them

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 12GB RAM and 256GB is priced at 69999. Also Read - Poco M3 Pro 5G vs Poco M3 4G Comparison: Which one should you buy

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has a 50MP + 48MP + 48MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra of 5000mAh.

OS-The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra runs on Android 11, MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.