Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X smartphone priced starting at 29999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Mi 11X features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Mi 11X features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Mi 11X and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G is based on their different variants. Xiaomi Mi 11X of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The Xiaomi Mi 11X has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a 108MP + 8MP + 5MP camera. On the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X has 20MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X is powered by 4520mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G of 4520mAh. The Xiaomi Mi 11X runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12 is based on Android 11