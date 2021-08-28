Xiaomi Mi 12, Mi 12 Ultra to get 200MP camera, other details leaked too

Xiaomi has started featuring in the rumour mill for its next-gen flagship series, the Mi 12. While we don’t know whether or not the phones will drop the Mi branding, we do have a few leaks that give us an idea as to how the devices will be like. Also Read - MIUI 12.5 Enhanced global availability, list of eligible phones and more details revealed

As part of the latest leak, we now have details on the alleged Mi 12 and the Mi 12 Ultra’s camera details and this might prove to be quite an upgrade. Also Read - Redmi Note 10, Poco M3 prices increase again by Rs 500 for base versions

Mi 12, Mi 12 Ultra specs leaked

As per a Telegram post by XiaomiUI, the Mi 12 series is expected to come with a 200-megapixel main camera. The company has been rumoured to include a 200-megapixel camera in its future smartphone, including the Mi 12 Ultra. With the latest leak, this might become true. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 in pics: Closer look at the most advanced Mi Band

The Mi 12 Ultra is also expected to include a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel periscopic 10X lens too, besides the one rated at 200-megapixel. The Mi 12 is likely to get a macro camera and a depth sensor alongside. However, the configuration remains unknown.

It is also suggested that while the Mi 12 Ultra is codenamed Zeus, the Mi 12 carries the codename: Cupid. Both devices are likely to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 flagship mobile platform, which will succeed the Snapdragon 888 chip and might get introduced in December.

Therefore, there are chances that the Mi 12 series will launch in China later in December. A global launch might take place soon after.

The phones are also expected to come with LPDDR5X RAM, which is touted to come with a maximum data transfer rate of 8,533 Mbps, which is more than the current LPDDR4X RAM. The phones are also expected to come with a 120Hz display, 120W fast charging capabilities, a number of new camera features, and more high-end features. We can expect dual displays for the Mi 12 Ultra too.

Since we don’t have official details on this, we need to wait for Xiaomi to release some. Hence, stay tuned to this space for more updates.