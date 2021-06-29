Mi 12 Ultra to be a massive upgrade, can pack 200MP camera, Snapdragon 895 SoC

Qualcomm has launched its flagship Snapdragon 888+ SoC, which is an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888 SoC. Apart from the faster clock speeds, it also comes with an improved AI Engine. Various companies including Xiaomi, Motorola, Vivo, Asus and more will be launching smartphones powered by the new chip later this year. Even before smartphones powered by the new chip can launch, a tipster who goes by the name Digital Chat Station has hinted that Xiaomi could be working on a new smartphone powered by the next-gen Snapdragon 895 SoC. Also Read - Mi Notebook Pro X to be Xiaomi's most expensive laptop yet, launch tomorrow

Digital Chat Station in a Weibo post revealed key specifications of the next-generation Xiaomi flagship with sm8450 part number. The rumour mill has dubbed the sm8450 as the Snapdragon 895. Also, the bunny emoji used inside of the post could be a hint at Xiaomi's next flagship.

The tipster could be hinting at the Mi 12 series, which is expected to launch early next year. The device in question could be the Mi 12 Ultra, which would serve as a successor to the Mi 11 Ultra.

According to the post, the device will feature a punch-hole display with curved edges. It will also come equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera. Previous reports suggest that the device could feature Samsung’s upcoming 200-megapixel sensor, which will measure 1/1.37-inch and it has 1.28-micron pixels. The camera could be used in a 4-in-1 and 16-in-1 pixel binning array, thus allowing users to record 16K videos.

Apart from this, not much is known about the upcoming smartphone. However, we do expect to see top of the line specifications, considering, that the Mi 12 series, will be a follow-up to its flagship Mi 11 series.