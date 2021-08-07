Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 12GB RAM spotted in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is set to debut on August 10 alongside the Mi Pad 5 tablet. While the company had earlier confirmed the new Mi Mix smartphone to come with MIUI 12.5 out of the box, a Geekbench listing now shed details on what the device might pack underneath. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 spotted with Snapdragon 888+ mobile platform in Geekbench listing

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 supposedly appeared on Geekbench with the premium Snapdragon 888+ processor. The device with model number 2106118C could be seen with a single-core score of 857 points and a multi-core score of 2995 points. The benchmark further shows the unit with 12GB RAM. Previous leaks suggested the phone to have 8GB RAM and 256GB native storage. Also Read - Motorola Moto G40 Fusion vs Redmi Note 10T: How these under Rs 15,000 phones compare

While the Geekbench listing has only revealed the mobile platform and RAM, rumour mill in the shredded enough details on the Mi Mix 4. The upcoming Mi Mix is expected to have significant upgrades over its predecessors Mi Mix 3 and Mi Mix 3 5G. The phone could likely feature a 6.67-inch primary full-HD+ OLED display. As seen on the leaked poster, the new Mi Mix phone will offer a triple camera setup at the back. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X gets big price cut in Mi Independence Sale until August 9: Check other offers

Reports suggest that the phone could get a 108-megapixel primary camera. A render also reveal the Mi Mix 4 could feature a completely invisible under-display camera. The battery capacity on the upcoming Mi Mix phone is expected to be 4,500mAh. Leaks indicate the phone to come with 120W fast wired charging support.

That said, the Xiaomi August 10 event will not just witness the Mi Mix 4 debut but a host of other product launches. While the Mi Pad 5 tablet is slotted to launch alongside, rumours speculate that Xiaomi could showcase two other Android tablets- Mi Pad 5 Pro, and Mi Pad 5 Lite. The Chinese brand is expected to introduce the rumoured Mi CC 11 as well. Notably, the Xiaomi event is set just a day ahead of Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11 where it is expected to unveil Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable phones, and Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatch.