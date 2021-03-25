Xiaomi Mi MIX launch on March 29, could be its first foldable phone

Xiaomi is all set to host a hardware event on Monday, March 29. At the virtual launch event scheduled to take place in China, the brand will announce new models under its existing Mi 11 series. Xiaomi has confirmed to announce the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra. Alongside, there’s a Mi MIX smartphone coming along, the company has confirmed. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite leak reveals new Qualcomm chip, Boba Black colour variant

Earlier on Thursday, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer took to microblogging site Weibo and announced the coming of Mi MIX. The post mentioned, “MIX COMING BACK”. Well, this time, however, the Mi MIX is said to be a foldable smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi TV Stick is discounted till March 26: Here’s where you can avail the benefits

Past reports had suggested that Xiaomi will launch three foldable smartphones this year. Looks like the first one will arrive as early as March 29. With this upcoming foldable phone, Xiaomi will clearly look forward to compete with brands such as Samsung and Huawei. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11 series India launch officially confirmed, no details on any model yet

Xiaomi’s foldable phone coming

Previously, Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) had revealed that the next foldable phone to launch could be from Xiaomi. Young also said that these upcoming foldable phones from the brand could offer design types like out-folding, in-folding, and clamshell.

A lot has been revealed about the upcoming foldable phone from Xiaomi ahead of the official announcement.

It has already been spotted on TENAA and 3C certification website, which revealed that the foldable device with a model number M2011J18C.

The TENAA certification listing had further revealed that Xiaomi’s first foldable smartphone might come with a 67.1W fast-charging support, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It is also suggested that the higher-end variant of the phone might ship with 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

Rumours and leaks related to the upcoming foldable phone have been going around on the internet for a long time now.

As far as these rumours and leaks are concerned, the upcoming Xiaomi foldable phone will feature a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and a 100MP+ primary camera.