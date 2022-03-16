comscore Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM
Xiaomi MIX 5 tipped to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12GB RAM

Xiaomi has been aggressively expanding its smartphone portfolio, but the brand is mum about one of its popular device-Mi MIX. While Mi MIX 4 took the longest to show up in the global stage, reports in

Xiaomi has been aggressively expanding its smartphone portfolio, but the brand is mum about one of its popular device-Mi MIX. While Mi MIX 4 took the longest to show up in the global stage, reports in the air now indicate that its successor might be baking in the oven. Also Read - Redmi K50 Pro launched: First phone to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC

The official launch might be months away but the phone has supposedly appeared on the Geekbench with model number 2203121C. Rumours indicate the model number to belong to Xiaomi MIX 5 codenamed ‘Thor.’ The Geekbench listing shows the smartphone scores 1257 in the single-core test and 3456 in multi-core score test. Also Read - Redmi 10 with dual camera, 6,000mAh battery launched: Price in India, launch offers, specs

In terms of specs, the upcoming Xiaomi MIX 5 might equip Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The processor is paired with 12GB of RAM. Although we expect a few other storage configurations. The smartphone is tipped to run Android 12 with MIUI 13 custom skin on top. Also Read - Amazon Mobile Savings Days 2022: Up to 40 percent off on top-selling smartphones, accessories, more

Xiaomi MIX 5 specifications (rumoured)

The screen size details haven’t been revealed, but rumour mill lists a few key aspects of the purported MIX 5 device. The phone is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 2X optical zoom. For selfies, the phone might get a 48-megapixel sensor upfront. Reports heavily speculate the brand to unveil the new Surge C2 chipset with the MIX 5 series.

To recall, Xiaomi MIX 4 launched globally last year with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup, up to 12GB RAM, and 512GB internal storage. The MIX 4 was the first commercial device from the brand to have an under-display camera. The phone came with a ceramic finish, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 120W superfast charging support. The MIX 4 didn’t debut in any market other than China, and we are skeptical if the company would bring its successor to the global markets including India.

  Published Date: March 16, 2022 5:17 PM IST

