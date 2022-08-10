Samsung just took wraps off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 worldwide and that appears to have also unwrapped the plans of other brands that were planning to launch a foldable device this year. Xiaomi has revealed that its next-generation foldable phone dubbed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will launch tomorrow. Also Read - Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launch likely this week, expect it to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

One of the key areas where you could expect an improvement is in the camera department. This time around, Xiaomi is partnering with German brand Leica for the foldable phone's cameras. Let's take a look at all the details.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launch Date

Xiaomi on Weibo revealed the release date of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The foldable phone will debut tomorrow (August 11) at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST) China Time and will offer improved features.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is tipped to come with a 6.56-inch E5 AMOLED panel by Samsung. It will be a Full-HD+ resolution screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, it will have a large 8.02-inch Samsung Eco2 OLED panel with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have Ultra-Thin Glass and also feature an under-display camera for selfies.

As for the cameras, it will likely come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. It will also come with wireless charging support. On the software front, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 custom skin on top.