comscore Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 to debut tomorrow: Check specs and features
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Is Launching Tomorrow In China Will Rival The Galaxy Z Fold 4
News

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is launching tomorrow in China, will rival the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Mobiles

Xiaomi will launch the Mix Fold 2 tomorrow (August 11) in China. The device will come with an 8.02-inch foldable screen and will be powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Xiaomi Mi Fold 2

Samsung just took wraps off its Galaxy Z Fold 4 worldwide and that appears to have also unwrapped the plans of other brands that were planning to launch a foldable device this year.  Xiaomi has revealed that its next-generation foldable phone dubbed Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will launch tomorrow. Also Read - Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 launch likely this week, expect it to use Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

One of the key areas where you could expect an improvement is in the camera department. This time around, Xiaomi is partnering with German brand Leica for the foldable phone’s cameras. Let’s take a look at all the details. Also Read - Independence Day sale: Best deals on Redmi Smart Band Pro, Amazfit Zepp E and more

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Launch Date

Xiaomi on Weibo revealed the release date of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The foldable phone will debut tomorrow (August 11) at 7 PM (4:30 PM IST) China Time and will offer improved features. Also Read - 5G smartphone shipments grew 163% in India, Samsung leads: Report

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is tipped to come with a 6.56-inch  E5 AMOLED panel by Samsung. It will be a Full-HD+ resolution screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The screen will also support a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the inside, it will have a large 8.02-inch Samsung Eco2 OLED panel with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have Ultra-Thin Glass and also feature an under-display camera for selfies.

As for the cameras, it will likely come with a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support.

It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. It will also come with wireless charging support. On the software front, it will boot on Android 12 OS out of the box and have MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 10, 2022 9:26 PM IST
  • Updated Date: August 10, 2022 9:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions
Features
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions
Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

News

Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro launched

Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Photo Gallery

Here s everything Samsung announced at Galaxy Unpacked 2022

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Microsoft lays off employees from customer-focused R&D projects: Report

Samsung Galaxy Fold4, Galaxy Flip4 launched in India: Check prices, other details

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check images

Harley-Davidson Nightster launched in India at Rs 14.99 lakh: Check details

Motorola Razr 2022 will cost this much

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2022, 40% off on smartphones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000
Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details

News

Xiaomi Air Fryer Launched In India Priced at Rs 9,999, Check out the video to know the details
India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details

News

India likely to ban Chinese companies for selling smartphone under Rs15000, Watch Video for details
Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

News

Apple To Bring Back HomePod in a Brand New Avatar in 2023, Watch video To Know The Details

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

97,990

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

59,990

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999