Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 to launch likely this week

Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold 2 launch may take place as early as later this week. A new leak has suggested Xiaomi is holding an event on August 11 and that could be where the company will announce its first foldable. However, there is no confirmation from Xiaomi, which is weird because for a device as important as the company’s next foldable, the teasers arrive in advance.

Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe, both tipster accounts, have shared what looks like a screenshot from the Mix Fold 2. The screenshot, they say was shared by Xiaomi Mobile Product Manager, Lao Wei, shows the resolution to be 1080×2520 pixels, as well as an aspect ratio of 21:9, for the cover display. The last Mi Mix Fold came with an aspect ratio of 27:9.

Other display specifications have also been bumped up. Instead of a mere 90Hz refresh rate, the Mi Mix Fold 2 is likely to come with a 120Hz refresh rate. This ideally hints at an aspect ratio of 10.3:9, instead of 4:3 on the predecessor.

While this screenshot does not really hint at the launch date, another poster featuring Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun does. Jun will deliver his third annual lecture on August 11, according to the poster. The machine-translated text on it reads: “I want to talk about something different: everyone encounters setbacks and failures in the process of growing up, how I got out of the trough in life, and what life insights I gained.”

Previous rumours have hinted that the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor with 12GB of RAM and storage options of 512GB and 1TB. The foldable phone will come with the 65W fast charging standard, which is the same as the one available on the predecessor. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 is likely to bring some improvements, but still include tradeoffs.

At the event on August 11, Xiaomi is also likely to launch the K50S Pro, the leaks of which have been floating around for a while. This phone is expected to come with a 200-megapixel camera, making it a Xiaomi first.