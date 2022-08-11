Xiaomi has officially launched its foldable phone for this year, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2. The all-new foldable device comes with a new design and will go against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which launched a day back. Also Read - Govt is not banning phones by Chinese companies under Rs 12,000: Report

Some of the highlights of the foldable phone include a high refresh rate foldable screen, Leica-branded cameras, and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Let's take a look at all the details of the device.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Specifications

The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 succeeds the Mix Fold from 2021. The foldable phone comes with an 8.02-inch foldable display on the inside with a 2.5K (2016 x 1914 pixels) resolution. It is an OLED Eco2 panel by Samsung that refreshes at up to 120Hz. There's also a 6.56-inch secondary or cover display with Full-HD+ resolution. It is a Samsung E5 AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, which is improved over 90Hz on the predecessor.

It has a triple camera system on the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens, a 13MP OmniVision OV13B10 ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP Sony IMX663 telephoto sensor. The telephoto sensor supports 2x optical zoom. It also comes with a 20MP Sony IM596 selfie snapper. The camera is certified by Leica.

Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. It also comes with a VC vapor chamber with an area of 3715mm².

It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging technology. The device boots on Android 12 OS out of the box and has MIUI 13 custom skin on top.

Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 Price, Colors, and Availability

Coming to the pricing, the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 costs CNY 8,999 (roughly Rs 1,06,307) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB variant. The 12GB RAM + 512GB variant is priced at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs 1,18,121) and 12GB RAM + 1TB storage variant costs CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs 1,41,747).

Xiaomi has not revealed the release timeline for other markets. It most likely won’t launch in India as even the predecessor was not available in the country.