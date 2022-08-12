Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 870 to take on Apple iPad

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the company’s latest Android tablet that has come to take on the Apple iPad. Under the hood is a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It is not as powerful as the Apple M2, but definitely faster than the A13 Bionic that runs the existing iPad. Performance aside, the new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro brings top-notch hardware, such as a Dolby Vision display and 67W fast charging technology on the battery.

The all-new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro has the same design on the back as the Xiaomi 12. It comes in green, silver, and black colours. There is a pogo pin connector on the back for connecting the keyboard cover, which will be available separately. The tablet also brings some nifty features, such as ‘Top centre’ that will avoid eye shifts in a video call.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro price

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is a high-end tablet. It comes in three configurations: the 6GB/128GB version costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,000), the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,900), and the highest-end version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,200). It will be available in China initially, and the company has said nothing about when it will launch in India.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro comes with a 12.4-inch display. This is an LCD with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While an OLED would have been better, Xiaomi had made sure the LCD on the Pad 5 Pro offers great colours and a vivid watching experience, thanks to the P3 colour gamut, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 13 for Pad, based on Android 12.

On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary cameras. On the front, the tablet has a 20-megapixel camera. It has a 10000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, so the tablet will not take the entire day to charge.