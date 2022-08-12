comscore Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 870 to take on Apple iPad
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 870 To Take On Apple Ipad
News

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 870 to take on Apple iPad

Mobiles

The all-new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro has the same design on the back as the Xiaomi 12. It comes in green, silver, and black colours.

xiaomipad5pro

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is the company’s latest Android tablet that has come to take on the Apple iPad. Under the hood is a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. It is not as powerful as the Apple M2, but definitely faster than the A13 Bionic that runs the existing iPad. Performance aside, the new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro brings top-notch hardware, such as a Dolby Vision display and 67W fast charging technology on the battery.

The all-new Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro has the same design on the back as the Xiaomi 12. It comes in green, silver, and black colours. There is a pogo pin connector on the back for connecting the keyboard cover, which will be available separately. The tablet also brings some nifty features, such as ‘Top centre’ that will avoid eye shifts in a video call.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro price

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is a high-end tablet. It comes in three configurations: the 6GB/128GB version costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,000), the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of memory is priced at CNY 3,299 (approximately Rs 38,900), and the highest-end version with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage costs CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,200). It will be available in China initially, and the company has said nothing about when it will launch in India.

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro comes with a 12.4-inch display. This is an LCD with a 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. While an OLED would have been better, Xiaomi had made sure the LCD on the Pad 5 Pro offers great colours and a vivid watching experience, thanks to the P3 colour gamut, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. Powering the tablet is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. It runs MIUI 13 for Pad, based on Android 12.

On the back of the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro is a 50-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary cameras. On the front, the tablet has a 20-megapixel camera. It has a 10000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging, so the tablet will not take the entire day to charge.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: August 12, 2022 1:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Google Meet to let users host sessions on YouTube, Spotify,
Apps
Google Meet to let users host sessions on YouTube, Spotify,
Tesla crashes in spotlight as US lawmakers enquire about regulator probe

automobile

Tesla crashes in spotlight as US lawmakers enquire about regulator probe

Google Search for games will soon let you play games on cloud

Gaming

Google Search for games will soon let you play games on cloud

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core hits Geekbench certification

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy A04 Core hits Geekbench certification

Samsung announces screen price cut for its Care+ subscribers for foldable phone buyers

News

Samsung announces screen price cut for its Care+ subscribers for foldable phone buyers

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro launched with Snapdragon 870 to take on Apple iPad

Jio announces new Independence day offers for prepaid, JioFiber users

Google Meet to let users host sessions on YouTube, Spotify,

Tesla crashes in spotlight as US lawmakers enquire about regulator probe

Google Search for games will soon let you play games on cloud

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 first impressions

Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000, Rakshabandhan Special

Fast Charging or Big Battery: What's important and why?

5 Budget Friendly Gadgets To Gift Your Buddy this Friendships Day

Related Topics

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship

Features

OnePlus 10T India: 5 Things You Must Know About this Latest Flagship
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Watch 5 Series and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Launched
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India

News

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 Event: Galaxy Flip 4 and Galaxy Fold 4 Launched In India
Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

Features

Rakshabandhan 2022 Special: Tech Gadgets to Gift To Your Siblings this Year under Rs 10,000

new arrivals in india

T1x 4G 128GB
T1x 4G 128GB

12,999

Note 12 Pro 4G
Note 12 Pro 4G

15,890

Razr 2022
Razr 2022

70,790

X30 Pro
X30 Pro

43,690

X8 Pro 5G
X8 Pro 5G

29,990

Phone 1 256GB
Phone 1 256GB

34,999