Xiaomi Pad 6 leaked specifications include 120Hz display, Snapdragon chip

Xiaomi Pad 6 may be the next tablet from the company, according to leaks. According to spottings on some websites, there may be two models, much like the last time. There may be the Xiaomi Pad 6 — the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 — and the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro — the successor to the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. The same spottings also mention the specifications of the Xiaomi Pad 6 series, confirming their key aspects.

A report by Xiaomiui has suggested that the two models — model number Pipa and Liuqin — will come with 120Hz displays. This means Xiaomi may pitch these tablets to gamers. The report also says that both tablets will use premium Qualcomm processors. Let us take a look at what specifications the Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro may come with.

Xiaomi Pad 6 and Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Pad 6 may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, which we have seen on many other high-end tablets. The Xiaomi Pad 5 uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 chipset, so if what the rumour suggests holds any water, it will be a significant improvement in terms of performance. The Xiaomi Pad 6 is reported to arrive in China first, while the rest of the markets such as India may get it later.

The more expensive Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro, on the other hand, may use last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. That would mean the top-end tablet from Xiaomi will be among the fastest in the segment. In addition to having a 120Hz refresh rate, the disps wilay may use an AMOLED panel with a resolution of 1880×2880 pixels. This will be a major upgrade over the IPS LCD that is currently seen on the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro. With an AMOLED display, the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro will take on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+.

Other details of the Xiaomi Pad 6 Pro include a quad speakers, probably tuned by Dolby Atmos, and two cameras on the back.