Redmi 10 specs sheet and design leak ahead of likely August India launch
News

Redmi 10 full specs sheet and design leak ahead of likely August India launch

Mobiles

Redmi 10 is expected to launch in India by later this month. Ahead of official release, the full specifications sheet and design of the Redmi 9 successor have leaked online. Check details here.

Redmi 10 specs launch design

Leaked image of alleged Redmi 10

Redmi 10 has been subjected to several leaks and rumours in the last few weeks. The successor to the Redmi 9 is expected to release by later this month. Xiaomi is yet to reveal the exact release date of the Redmi 10, and it is likely that we will need to wait for some more time to know when the budget Redmi phone will launch in India. While Xiaomi is yet to officially reveal details related to Redmi 10, some e-commerce listings show the full specifications sheet and design of the upcoming budget smartphone. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 6 update brings in ability to the band as a flashlight

The alleged Redmi 10 has been listed on some e-commerce websites ahead of the official launch. These listings revealed official renders and all the key specifications of the budget Redmi phone. The e-commerce listing was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with Snapdragon 888+ SoC, 12GB RAM spotted in Geekbench listing

Redmi 10 design leaked

These unofficial renders suggest that the Redmi 10 phone will be a massive upgrade over the Redmi 9 in terms of both design and specifications. The smartphone has been listed in three colours Sea Blue, Pebble White and Carbon Grey. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 with stylus to launch alongside Mi Mix 4 next week: Check the date

In terms of design, the Redmi 10 renders show a flat hole-punch display with pretty slim bezels all around. In the renders, the much affordable Redmi 10 phone looks much like the Redmi Note 10 series.

Redmi 9 Power

Representational image

At the back, the smartphone seems to pack a plastic rear panel with a quad rear camera setup. Now, a quad camera setup for a budget Redmi phone is going to be a big thing in the price segment. The company usually prices the Redmi number series smartphones under Rs 10,000. We believe that the same strategy will be followed for the upcoming phones as well.

Redmi 10 specifications leak

One of the e-commerce listing shows that the Redmi 10 will come packed with a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and two 2-megapixel sensors – these could be a depth and macro sensor. The quad rear camera system is seen packed with an LED flash as well.

On the front, the Redmi 10 is listed with an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The smartphone is also tipped to pack a 6.5-inch Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

In terms of hardware setup, the e-commerce listing suggests that the Redmi 10 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G88 processor and Mali G52 GPU with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone is said to be backed by a massive 5000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support.

The official pricing of the Redmi 10 has not been revealed yet but we believe that similar to all the previously release Redmi number series, the upcoming Redmi 10 smartphones will also be priced under Rs 10,000.

  • Published Date: August 9, 2021 9:16 AM IST

Best Sellers