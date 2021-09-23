Xiaomi to soon launch Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport in India

Xiaomi might soon introduce two new budget smartphones in India that will be a part of the last year’s Redmi 9 series. The company is expected to launch the purported Redmi 9 Activ and the Redmi 9A Sport.

As per a new report, the devices will launch in India as the rebranded variants of the Redmi 9 and the Redmi 9A that were launched last year. Here are the details.

Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi 9A Sport incoming

The new Redmi 9 variants are expected to come with RAM and storage variations and are expected to come in new colours.

The Redmi 9 Activ is likely to be similar to the Redmi 9 Prime and come with a MediaTek Helio G35 chip. It is expected to come in two RAM/Storage variants: 4GB64GB and 6GB/128GB. It might be introduced in a new Metallic Purple colour.

The phone is also expected to sport a 6.53-inch HD+ display and get 13-megapixel dual rear cameras. A 5,000mAh battery and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner are also expected. The phone is most likely to run MIUI 12 based on Android 11.

As for the Redmi 9A Sport, it is expected to be available in two RAM and Storage configurations: 2GB/32GB and 3GB/32GB. It is likely to come with a display similar to the Redmi 9 and might be powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. The phone is also expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery, a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera, and run MIUI 12 based on Android 11. We can expect to see it in a new Metallic Blue colour. Other details still aren’t available.

While the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Activ could fall under Rs 15,000, the Redmi 9A Sport is likely to come under Rs 10,000. However, there’s no word on when the devices will launch in India.

We will keep you posted on this. Hence, stay tuned to this space.