One of the key features of the Redmi 9 Power is the battery. The smartphone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging support in the box. It also supports reverse charging and packs USB Type C port, side mounted fingerprint sensor an AI face unlock.

Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Infinix also recently launched the Infinix Hot 10 smartphone recently. The Infinix Hot 10 is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Infinix Hot 10 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 comes with a 6.78-inch along with a resolution of 720*1640.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 features a Helio G70 Gaming processor.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Infinix Hot 10 of 3GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Infinix Hot 10 has a 16MP+2MP+2MP+AI LENS main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Infinix Hot 10 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Infinix Hot 10 of 5200mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Infinix Hot 10 runs on Android 10.