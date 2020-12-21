Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also recently launched the Oppo A15s smartphone recently. The Oppo A15s is priced starting at Rs.11490 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Oppo A15s across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - YouTube could soon get cross-device download ability: Know what is it

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s features a MediaTek Helio P35.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Oppo A15s of 4GB is of Rs.11490

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Oppo A15s has a 13MP +2MP +2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Oppo A15s also has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo A15s of 4230mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10. The Oppo A15s runs on ColorOS 7.2 based on Android 10.