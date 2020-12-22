Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Poco also recently launched the Poco M2 smartphone recently. The Poco M2 is priced starting at Rs.10999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Poco M2 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ to debut the Sony IMX766 50-megapixel camera sensor

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 features a Media Tek Helio G80.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Poco M2 of 6GB is of Rs.10999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Poco M2 has a 13MP +8MP +5MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Poco M2 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Poco M2 of 5000mah. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Poco M2 runs on Android 10.