Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India: Launch date, what's new, how to play

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. Also Read - Airtel Xstream subscription now available for non-Airtel users at Rs 49 per month

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP+ 8MP+ 2MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Realme 6i runs on Android 10.