Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C11 smartphone recently. The Realme C11 is priced starting at Rs.7499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Realme C11 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power vs Infinix Hot 10 - Price, Specifications, Camera, and Features Comparison

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Also Read - OnePlus 33W charging adapter passes certification, is this for the OnePlus 9E or Nord SE?

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 features a MediaTek Helio G35. Also Read - Fortnite update: Black Panther and Captain Marvel skins now available

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme C11 of 2GB is of Rs.7499

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C11 has a 13MP + 2MP Portrait Lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C11 has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C11 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Realme C11 runs on Android 10, realme UI 1.0.