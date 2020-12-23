Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme C12 smartphone recently. The Realme C12 is priced starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Realme C12 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 comes with a 6.52 inch along with a resolution of 720×1,600. Also Read - Streamers playing PUBG Mobile KR in India can be penalized: MeitY

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 features a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. Also Read - Realme Watch S Pro review: The more, the merrier

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Realme C12 of 3GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Realme C12 has a 13MP + 2MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C12 has a 5MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Realme C12 of 6,000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Realme C12 runs on Android 10.