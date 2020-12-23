Intro-Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual is priced starting at Rs.8495 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - 5 tech gift ideas for Christmas and New Year

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual comes with a 6.22-inch along with a resolution of 720×1520 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual features a 1.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual of 2GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage is of Rs.8495

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 13 megapixel + 2 megapixel main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a 8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron) front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual runs on Android 9.0.