Intro-Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is priced starting at Rs.11999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is priced starting at Rs.9999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power and Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a 6.53 inch with a screen resolution of 2340×1080. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime features a Media Tek Helio G80.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power of 4GB will be priced Rs.11999. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB is of Rs.9999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has a 48MP+8MP+2MP+2MP main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13MP+ 8MP+ 5MP+ 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power has 8MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power is powered by 6000mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 5020 mah. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power runs on Android 10 with MIUI 12. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs on Android 10.