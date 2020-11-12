Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime vs Realme C15 - Latest Comparison | BGR India

Intro-Xiaomi newly launched Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime on 4th August 2020. with powerful features. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime comes with 2G,3G,4G connectivity. The Realme has launched its Realme C15 on 28th October 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime and Realme C15. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime measures 198g while Realme C15 measures 209gram. Also Read - Realme C15 vs Realme C12 - Here's the Latest Comparison with Price, Specs, Features, and Other Details

Display and Design-The screen of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display, whereas, the screen size of Realme C15 is 6.5 “HD + Mini-drop Fullscreen. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,340 pixels while Realme C15 has a resolution of 1600-by-720-Pixel Resolution. Also Read - Realme C15s may launch in India soon as the Qualcomm-variant of Realme C15

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime of 4GB + 64GB will priced 9999. The price of Realme C15 of 3GB +32GB is of 9999. Also Read - Realme C15 with Snapdragon chipset tipped for India launch

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has a 13 Megapixel + 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera + 5 Megapixel Macro Shooter + 2 Megapixel Depth sensor camera whereas, Realme C15 has a 13MP Primary Camera + 8MP Ultra Wide-angle Lens + 2MP B&W Lens + 2MP Retro Lens camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime has 8 Megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme C15 has a 8MP AI Selfie Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is powered by 5020 mah with 18-Watt Fast Charging as compared to the battery of Realme C15 of 6000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime uses a 10W charger while the Realme C15 uses 18W quick charger.

OS-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Realme C15 runs on UI realm Based on Android 10.

Variant-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime is available in 2 variants. The Realme C15 also comes in 2 variants.