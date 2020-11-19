Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 smartphone starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also recently launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Oppo A52 vs Vivo Y20 - Price Compared, Specs, Camera, and Other Details

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a 6.53 – inch with a screen resolution of HD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51 along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). The Xiaomi Redmi 9 weighs 196g and the Vivo Y20 measures 192.3g. Also Read - Realme C12 vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Price Compared, Specs, and Features

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a MediaTek Helio G35. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 is available in 2 variants. The Vivo Y20 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Tecno Spark Power 2 vs Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime - Check Out Specifications Compared, Price, and Features

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9 is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB will be priced Rs.8999. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has 5-megapixel main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 and Vivo Y20 both are powered by 5000mah. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on Android 10, MIUI 11. The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.