Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is priced starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme 6i smartphone recently. The Realme 6i is priced starting at Rs.12999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Realme 6i across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i comes with a 6.5 inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A weighs 194g and the Realme 6i measures 191g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i features a Helio G90T Processor. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is available in 2 variants. The Realme 6i also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB will be priced Rs.6799. The price of Realme 6i of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera whereas, Realme 6i has a 48MP Ultra high-resolution wide-angle camera + 8MP Ultra wide-angle lens + B&W Portrait lens + 2MP Macro lens + main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme 6i has a 16MP Front Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme 6i of 4300mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme 6i runs on realme UI Based on Android 10.