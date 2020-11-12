Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone recently. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is priced starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Realme also recently launched the Realme Narzo 20A smartphone recently. The Realme Narzo 20A is priced starting at Rs.8499 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Realme Narzo 20A across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01s vs Tecno Spark Power 2 - Head to Head Comparison with Price and Specs

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A comes with a 6.50-inch along with a resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A weighs 194g and the Realme Narzo 20A measures 195g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is available in 2 variants. The Realme Narzo 20A also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB will be priced Rs.6799. The price of Realme Narzo 20A of 3GB+32GB is of Rs.8499

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera whereas, Realme Narzo 20A has a 12MP Primary Camera + B&W lens + Retro lens main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 8MP Wide-angle Camera front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Realme Narzo 20A of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q). The Realme Narzo 20A runs on Realme UI Based on Android 10.