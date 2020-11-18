Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Vivo also launched the Vivo Y20 smartphone starting at Rs.12990 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Vivo Y20 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 comes with a 6.51-inch along with a resolution of 1600*720(HD+). The Xiaomi Redmi 9A weighs 194g and the Vivo Y20 measures 192.3g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is available in 2 variants. The Vivo Y20 also comes in 2 variants.

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB will be priced Rs.6799. The price of Vivo Y20 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.12990

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera whereas, Vivo Y20 has a 13MP+2MP+2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y20 has a 8MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Vivo Y20 of 5000mAh. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q). The Vivo Y20 runs on Android 10.