Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9A smartphone starting at Rs.6799 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also recently launched the Xiaomi Redmi 9 starting at Rs.8999 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the Xiaomi Redmi 9A and Xiaomi Redmi 9 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Mobile data not working properly? 5 easy tips to fix the issue

Display and Design-The Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a 16.58cm(6.53) HD+ Display with a screen resolution of 1600×720 HD+. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 comes with a 6.53-inch along with a resolution of HD+. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A weighs 194g and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 measures 196g. Also Read - Realme 6i vs Samsung Galaxy M01s - Specifications, Price, and Features Compared

Specifications-Under the hood, the Xiaomi Redmi 9A features a MediaTek Helio G25, octa-core processor. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 features a MediaTek Helio G35. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A is available in 2 variants. The Xiaomi Redmi 9 also comes in 2 variants. Also Read - Twitter rolls out 'Fleets' for all users worldwide

Price-The price range of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is based on its different variants. Xiaomi Redmi 9A of 2GB+32GB will be priced Rs.6799. The price of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 4GB + 64GB is of Rs.8999

Camera -The Xiaomi Redmi 9A has a 13 MP Rear Camera main camera whereas, Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 13 MP + 2MP main camera. On the front the Xiaomi Redmi 9A has 5MP selfie camera main Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Redmi 9 has a 5-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9A is powered by 5020mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Redmi 9 of 5000mah. The Xiaomi Redmi 9A runs on Android v10 (Q). The Xiaomi Redmi 9 runs on Android 10, MIUI 11.