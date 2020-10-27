Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has added a new smartphone in its K30 lineup – Redmi K30S. The phone was unveiled in China today, and is a redesigned version of the Xiaomi Mi 10T. It comes with impressive features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Box 4S launched: 4K streaming at 60 fps, Dolby Audio, HDR, and more

Redmi K30s price

The Redmi K30S with 128GB storage is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 28,600), while the 256GB variant will retail at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 30,750). According to the company, the Redmi K30S will be available starting November 11 in China. It will be offered in two color options – Interstellar Black and Moonlight Silver. There is no word on the India launch of Redmi K30s. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro India prices revealed: 144Hz display, 108MP camera and more

Redmi K30S specifications

The Redmi K30S has a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen that supports full-HD+ resolution. Offering users 144Hz refresh rate, this display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The small hole on the screen houses a 20-megapixel front camera. The company has also added a fingerprint sensor on the side panel of the phone.

The new Redmi K30s is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The phone, which comes with 5G support, packs 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will get a 5000 mAh battery in the phone that supports 33-watt fast charging. It runs on MIUI 12, based on Android 10 . In addition to all this, consumers will be able to experience the high-quality stereo speakers on this smartphone.

There is a triple camera setup on the back of the Redmi K30S. In this camera module, we see the presence of a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a macro camera offering 5-megapixel resolution images. Users will be able to experience features such as night mode and portrait mode, as well as shooting 8K videos with the Redmi K30S. Moreover, the primary camera of the device has optical image stabilization (OIS) support.

In terms of connectivity options, the new Redmi phone comes with Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, 5G (both SA and NSA), and a USB Type-C port.