Xiaomi officially launched the Redmi K40 series including the Redmi K40 and the Redmi K40 Pro in China. The Redmi K40 succeeds 2019's Redmi K30 that went official only in China and made way to the Indian market last year as Poco X2. The first and the last Redmi K series smartphone that launched in the Indian market was the Redmi K20 series including the Redmi K20 and the Redmi K20 Pro. The latter, in my opinion, is still one of the best smartphones to get under Rs 25,000 in India.

On paper, a lot has changed between the Redmi K30 and the Redmi K40 with some compromises in few departments. The company has opted for Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 series chip that supports 5G for the Redmi K40 wherein the K30 supports Snapdragon 700 chipset, similar was the case with the Redmi K20. Let's take a quick look at how the K40 is different from the successor Redmi K30.

Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi K40 series officially launched: Here's all you need to know

Redmi K40 vs Redmi K30: What has changed

– Screen: The Redmi K30 comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. The K40, in comparison, includes a 6.67-inch SuperAMOLED screen with a 120hz refresh rate. While the older model incorporates dual punch-hole cameras on the side, the latest model of the Redmi K series comes with a single punch hole placed in the top-middle of the screen. In my opinion, the latter looks better and neat.

– Camera: The Redmi K30 includes four cameras at the back panel while the Redmi K40 comes with only three. This seems like a downgrade on paper. In terms of specifications, the K30 includes 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel at the rear panel while the Redmi K40 packs 48-Ultrapixel + 8-megapixel + 5-megapixel combination. On the front, the Redmi K40 includes a 20-megapixel sensor while there are two front image sensors on the Redmi K30 including the 20-megapixel + 2-megapixel.

– Processor: In this department, the Redmi K40 shines. The new model is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor while the Redmi K30 runs on the Qualcomm Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The K30 comes with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage while the K40 features up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There’s microSD card support on both phones.

– Battery: The Redmi K40 packs a slightly bigger battery when compared to the K30. The new model comes packed with a 4520mAh battery while the Redmi K30 features a 4500mAh battery. The K30 supports 27W fast charging support the K40 includes a 33W fast charging support.

Will Redmi K40 come to India?

There are no official words on the same yet. Going by Redmi’s past strategy, the Redmi K40 could arrive in India as a Poco device, probably as the long-time rumoured Poco F2. Earlier this year, Poco announced that the Poco F2, the successor to the Poco F1, will launch in India this year. Over the years we have mainly seen Redmi phones being rebranded as Poco phones for Indian consumers and the same is expected from the Redmi K40 as well.