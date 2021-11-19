comscore Amid chip crunch, Xiaomi and Redmi have big plans for Indian smartphone market
Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi tipped to launch several smartphones in India by December, rumours suggest Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge to be in the list.

Xiaomi and its sub-brand Redmi launched an array of smartphones this year. While chip crunch is taking a toll in the tech industry that doesn’t seem to have much effect on the Chinese brand. Earlier this week, the company announced that it will introduce the Redmi Note 11T 5G later this month. However, it won’t be the last launch event for this year, as reports reveal there are several smartphones lineup up for launch before 2022. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T launching on November 30, but you can get it for free: Here’s how

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, Xiaomi, and Redmi are likely planning to bring a bunch of smartphones in India before the year-end. The tipster didn’t share the exact timeline, nor did he mention which smartphones or tablets the Chinese OEM will likely release. Also Read - Smartphone prices to increase further as global chip shortage crisis continues

Xiaomi rumoured to bring several smartphones to India

As per reports Xiaomi could bring the standard Redmi Note 11 as the Redmi Note 11T in India. The smartphone is expected to hit the Indian shores on November 30. Also Read - Redmi Note 11T is launching in India this month: Check confirmed date, expected specs and price

Xiaomi’s sub-brand is tipped to unveil two other smartphones Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ but under different monikers- Xiaomi 11i, and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge.

Past leaks suggest Xiaomi 11i to get a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will have a punch-hole cutout to accommodate a 16-megapixel front camera. The handset will drive power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. At the back, a triple camera setup could be implemented with a 108-megapixel Samsung H2 primary sensor. It could run MIUI 12.5 based Android 11 OS and have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The phone is tipped to have a backup of 5,160mAh battery that will support a 67W fast charge solution. On the connectivity front, it could get WiFi-6, Bluetooth v5.2 support, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

As for the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, rumour mill points out the following aspects- a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 16-megapixel front camera, a triple rear camera led by a 108-megapixel primary sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with super-fast 120W fast charging support. The mobile platform is tipped to be similar to that in the vanilla model. The device could get JBL backed stereo speakers. Other specs include- 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB-C port.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
